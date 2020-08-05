What is seen is transitory, but what is unseen is eternal. Dale Joseph Petit, an attorney specializing in Juvenile Justice and resident of Hester, died at the age of 68 at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Dale was survived by his siblings Claude, Jr. (Joyce), Glenda Accardo, Karen Poirrier (Ewell "Buddy"), Dr. Judy Petit, and Gerolyn Roussel (Perry); great-nieces and nephews Kenneth "Kenny" (Elizabeth "Liz"), Tara, Emily, and Adam Petit; Angela Cole (Phil); Jo Ann (Reavis), Elizabeth Falgoust and Ernest Cambre; Brian (Tessey) and Brennan Petit; Bridget (Tyler "TJ", Jr.), Ryder and Rydge Roussel; Murphy, Jr. (Robin), Sarah and Murphy, III Petit, Carl and Victoria Petit; David (Ann Marie), Taylor, Kenley and Kennison Poirrier; Breck (Jordan), Harper Leigh Middleton; Joshua (Leanna), Callie Rose and Jackson Hoover; Ashley (Jeffrey), Alexa, Camryn and Abigail Weinhoff; Lauren (Jonathan) Victoria, Brayden and Charlotte Clement. He was preceded in death by his parents Melda and Claude Petit, Sr; brothers Murphy, Raymond and Wayne Petit; nephews Scott Accardo and Lt. Col. Joseph Lucia, III (Dawn); and brother-in-law Joseph C. Accardo. Visitation is at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher from 8 a.m. to 10:15 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020. A religious service conducted by Reverend Vincent Dufresne will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Covent at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the religious service in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Perry Roussel (Gerolyn), Michael Poirrier (Pamela), Robert Snyder, Susan Jones, Richard Howell, Wilbur Reynaud (Debbie), Gerolyn Roussel (Perry) and Lauren (Jonathan) Clement. The honorary pallbearers are Brian Petit (Tessey), Brennan Petit, Bridget (Tyler "T.J.") Roussel, Jr., Gerald Petit (Helen), Kenneth Petit, Murphy Petit, Jr. (Robin), Steven Accardo (Donna), Charles Lucia (Laura V), Layne Poirrier, Rae Lynne Kinler, David Poirrier (Ann Marie), Angela Cole (Phil), Kenneth Petit (Elizabeth "Liz"), Ashley Weinhoff (Jeffrey), Lauren Clement (Jonathan), Jo Ann Summers (Reavis), Leigh Hoover (Michael), Laura Wear (Blaine, Sr.), Blaine, Jr., Breck (Jordan) Middleton, Adam and Noah Hoover, Tara, Emily and Adam Petit, Carl Petit. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association
, American Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in Dale's name. Notice: According to the governor's mandate, mask are required when attending the Visitation at Rose Lynn Funeral Home, Lutcher; the Funeral Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Convent; the Interment in the St. Michael Cemetery and the Bereavement at 2780 Belleview Lakes, Paulina. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.