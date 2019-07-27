Dale Joseph Sedotal

Obituary
Dale "Dalo" Sedotal, 68, a resident of Theodore, Alabama, previously from Pierre Part, passed away at his residence on July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Eugenie Grandin Sedotal, maternal grandparents Eddie and Eva Hebert Grandin, paternal grandparents, Oscar and Honorine Bernaucho Sedotal, his son Byron Michael, brothers Morgan Sedotal, Jimmy Gaudet and sister Jackie "Ping" Soreth. Those left to cherish his memory one sister, Emma Sedotal Luneau (John), numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. A memorial date and time will be announced at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 29, 2019
