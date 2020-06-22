Dale Michael Caruso passed away peacefully at his home in Folsom on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of 63. Dale Michael was born on March 18, 1957, to Sam J. Caruso and Rosalie Buriege Caruso of Baton Rouge, LA. Dale Michael is survived by his two children: Joshua Caruso (Amanda) and Jacob Caruso; two grandchildren: Sasha Caruso and Sammy Caruso; and his sister Dana Chustz (Rickey) and brothers Sam Caruso Jr. (Kathy), Benny "Buck" Caruso (Jane), Kenny Caruso (Mickey) and Chris Caruso (Renee) and many nieces and nephews. Dale Michael is preceded in death by his parents Sam J. Caruso and Rosalie Buriege Caruso and brother, Wayne "Moon" Caruso. Dale Michael was a graduate of Glen Oaks High School. He loved traveling and being on or near the water with his significant other Karol Byrd. They enjoyed being on his boat with friends on the river or beach. He loved to laugh and had a great Italian sense of humor. He held a strong sense of patriotism for America and felt blessed to live in such a great country. His faith in God was central to him as he felt called to attend Bible school early in his life at Oral Roberts University and Rhema Bible Training Center and became an ordained minister. He was very successful with his business as an insurance broker. He had a kind, compassionate, and giving heart and will always be remembered by those who knew him. The family will celebrate his life on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, 75212 Lee Rd., Covington, LA 70435. Visitation from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment in Eternal Rest Cemetery. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.