A ceremony celebrating the life of Dale Bordelon will be held at 10 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at River of Life Church, 18295 LA Highway 16, Port Vincent. Mr. Bordelon was born on January 27, 1945 in Marksville and departed from this life on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at his residence at the age of 74 years. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, and a retired electrician. He served with the U S Army during the Vietnam Era; and was a recipient of a Purple Heart. He was an avid sports fan, especially the New Orleans Saints. He is preceded in death by his parents Wilmore and Tessie Dupuy Bordelon; his brother Donald James Bordelon. Survivors include his wife Laura David Bordelon; his sons James Dale and Paul Michael Bordelon; grandchild Seth Paul Bordelon; also survived by a host of other relatives, friends and his canine companions Biscuit and Bella. To Amie, Jay and the staff of Amedisys Hospice, thank you for your care and support shown to Dale. In lieu of flowers, to give a memorial gift; please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/dale-p-bordelon. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
