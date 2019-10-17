Dale Roy Singleton, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Denham Springs, was 69 years old. He died September 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Prejean Singleton; one daughter Sonja Singleton Peverieri and husband Aaron of Palm Springs, California; two sons, Joshua of Denham Springs and Daniel of Denham Springs; his mother, Alice Singleton; one granddaughter Julia AnnMarie Linda Peverieri and one grandson, Robert Dale Peverieri, both of Palm Springs, California; two brothers, Robert Wayne Singleton, deceased, and Brian Singleton and wife Lisa of Grosse Tete; two sisters, Sandra and husband Dennis Forsgren of Whitewater, Colorado, and Donna Singleton Elgin of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his father, Shelton "Jack" Singleton. The family will be having a private memorial service for Mr. Dale. Family and friends are invited to send condolences to the Singleton family at www.greenoaksfunerals.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019