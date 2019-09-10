Dallas G. 'Mickey' Pruitt

Obituary
Mickey Pruitt, devoted husband and father, passed away on Saturday, Sept 8th, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Belle Pruitt; 3 daughters: Kris, Kelly and Kara; 7 grandchildren: Holly, Lindsay, Lance, Ty, Kasey, Cody and Forrest; 6 great-grandchildren: Karsyn, Roman, Wyatt, Carter, Delvin Jr. and Ryder; and 3 siblings: Myra, Barbara Ann and Brenda. Mickey was baptized in 1975 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was a member of the Greenwell Springs Congregation. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Edris Pruitt; brother, Ronnie; daughter, Kahne; and great-grandson, Kohen Dallas-Ryan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12th, 2019 from 1 to 3pm with services to immediately follow at Rabenhorst East 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
