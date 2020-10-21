Dallas John Clarke passed away at his home on October 16, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and attended Southeastern University. He retired from Jacobs Engineering and was a member of the Naval Air Reserve. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick Catholic Church where he served as an usher. Dallas is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Olano Clarke; daughter, Amy Opdyke; son, Jason Clarke and wife Jeanice; grandchildren, Zachary and Nicole Opdyke; step grandchildren, Jeantry Prather and Jaxon Moore; siblings, Daniel Clarke and wife Fran, Denise Morgan and husband Charles, and Dianne Navarre. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas Addison and Veronica Clarke. A memorial service will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on 12424 Brogdon Ln., Baton Rouge, 70816 on Friday October 23 at 11 a.m. The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
in Dallas Clarke's name.