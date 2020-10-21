1/1
Dallas John Clarke
Dallas John Clarke passed away at his home on October 16, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and attended Southeastern University. He retired from Jacobs Engineering and was a member of the Naval Air Reserve. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick Catholic Church where he served as an usher. Dallas is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Olano Clarke; daughter, Amy Opdyke; son, Jason Clarke and wife Jeanice; grandchildren, Zachary and Nicole Opdyke; step grandchildren, Jeantry Prather and Jaxon Moore; siblings, Daniel Clarke and wife Fran, Denise Morgan and husband Charles, and Dianne Navarre. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas Addison and Veronica Clarke. A memorial service will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on 12424 Brogdon Ln., Baton Rouge, 70816 on Friday October 23 at 11 a.m. The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Dallas Clarke's name.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
