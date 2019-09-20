Dallas "Roy" Severio Jr., a very loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, went to his heavenly home Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was 54 and a lifelong resident of Livingston. Visitation will be at Red Oak Baptist Church, Livingston, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9am until memorial service at 12pm. Interment will follow at Gateway Gardens Cemetery. Roy enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his son Ethan Severio and wife Brooke; their children Tess and Autumn Severio; daughter Eden Severio and her children; Trevor and Alevia Norred, Gracyn, Charlee, and Lily Ratcliff; mother Sarah Severio; sister Sondra Thompson and husband Jason; brother Bruce Severio. As well as numerous loving family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Dallas Roy "Puddy" Severio Sr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019