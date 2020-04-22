Dalton F. Drake, 98, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 of natural causes in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Dalton was born January 8, 1922 in Columbus, Ohio to Ernest Adrian and Mary Merle Janes Drake. He graduated from Xenia Central High School in 1939. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1943. While he was at Ohio State, he was active in the marching band where he played the e flat coronet. He then fought in World War II where he served as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the United States Navy on the USS Cacapon (AO-52). After WWII, he returned to The Ohio State University for a master's degree in Chemical Engineering. In 1957, he married Priscilla Swartwood, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Dalton worked for E.I. DuPont de Nemours for 40 years serving as plant manager in numerous locations. After retiring, he and Priscilla traveled abroad and throughout the United States. He was a long-time member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the American Chemical Society, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Masonic Lodge of Wilmington, DE and the First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge, LA. Dalton is survived by his wife of 63 years, Priscilla Drake; Susan Drake Everett and husband Tim and their sons Michael, John and Brandon; Jeffrey Allen Drake and wife Kimberly and their son William; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A small family service will be held on Saturday, April 25th at Snowdon Funeral Home, Shavertown, Pennsylvania with interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Hospice of Michigan (www.HOM.org or 800-669-9335).
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.