Dalvin Deon Littles, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Houston, Texas, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 26. Visiting is Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8:30 am until Religious Service at 10 am at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 3765 North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. Interment in Old Mt Olive Baptist Church Cemetery Grosse Tete, La. He is survived by his Mother Charlene Littles Butler, Stepfather Johnnel Butler, two Brothers Merlin (Elizabeth) Littles and Au'Marcus Videau, Shannon Parker, Johnnel Butler, Jr., Yolanda Walker, Grandmother Shirley Littles, Aunts, Uncles and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020