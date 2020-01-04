Dalvin Deon Littles

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dalvin Deon Littles.
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Rose Hill Baptist Church
765 North Acadian Thruway
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Religious Service
Rose Hill Baptist Church, 3765 North Acadian Thruway
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dalvin Deon Littles, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Houston, Texas, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 26. Visiting is Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8:30 am until Religious Service at 10 am at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 3765 North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. Interment in Old Mt Olive Baptist Church Cemetery Grosse Tete, La. He is survived by his Mother Charlene Littles Butler, Stepfather Johnnel Butler, two Brothers Merlin (Elizabeth) Littles and Au'Marcus Videau, Shannon Parker, Johnnel Butler, Jr., Yolanda Walker, Grandmother Shirley Littles, Aunts, Uncles and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.