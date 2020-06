Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dalvin, Jr. & Davon's life story with friends and family

Share Dalvin, Jr. & Davon's life story with friends and family

Dalvin, Jr., & Davon Richardson, brothers of Donaldsonville, passed away June 5, at the ages of 8 and 9. Visiting 4-6PM, Fri. June 12 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville and continues 8AM Sat., at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, Houma. Religious services at 10AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store