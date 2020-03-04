|
Damon Gary Whittington passed away at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 46. Damon enjoyed fishing, watching racing and football, and most of all chillin' and grillin'. Damon is survived by his children, Jordyn Whittington and Landen Whittington; mother, Marsha Lincecum; brothers, Rusty Whittington and Randall Whittington and wife Amanda; aunt, Kimberly Brown; uncles, Jerry Martinez and wife Carol and Bruce Martinez and wife Dao; nieces and nephews, Olivia, Isaac, Anna, and Ian Whittington; Amy Smith his significant other and her daughter Kaleigh; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Gary Whittington; and his grandparents. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 am until Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guest book or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020