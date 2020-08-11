1/1
Pastor Dan "Peewee" Alexander Sr.
{ "" }
On Tuesday August 4, 2020, Pastor Dan "Peewee" Alexander, Sr. finished his work on earth and was called home to complete his work in Heaven. He was married for twenty five years to his wife Nancy Reed Alexander, also known as his Master Charge. Dan is survived by one son and five daughters, four son in laws, one daughter in law, fifteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five sisters, one brother and one Godchild. Numerous amounts of nieces and nephews, family, friends, aunts and uncles. He was the dedicated Pastor of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church for twenty five years. Dan was preceded in death by his parents James Alexander and Lena Bowman. Sister Sandra Harrison, and Brother Thomas Alexander, Sr. A visitation/walk through will be held in his honor on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at The New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 1174 Terrace Ave. from 3:00 until 7:00 pm. "Masks are required to enter the church." Family will have a private graveside service on Friday, August 14 at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, La. Bishop George C. Pierce will be the officiating Minister. Services entrusted to Carney and Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, La. 70807.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
The New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
14
Graveside service
Louisiana National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to the family of Reverend Alexander during these dark hours. May you find peace in knowing that others are praying with you and for you during this difficult time. May you find comfort in knowing that our heavenly Father truly cares for you and remember to be absent from this body is to be present with the Lord.
Charles & Joan Bell
Friend
