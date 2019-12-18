Dan Epps Jr.

Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisiana National Cemetery
303 West Mount Pleasant Road
Zachary, LA
Obituary
Dan Epps, Jr., a native of Barroza, La, and resident of Baton Rouge passed away at the age of 81. He was a retired bus driver. Graveside Service Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 West Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, La. He is survived by six Children Kenneth Epps, Danielle Epps, Larry Franklin, Kathy Hudson, Karl Franklin, and Stephanie Franklin, a Sister Geraldine Hawkins, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
