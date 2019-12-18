Dan Epps, Jr., a native of Barroza, La, and resident of Baton Rouge passed away at the age of 81. He was a retired bus driver. Graveside Service Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 West Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, La. He is survived by six Children Kenneth Epps, Danielle Epps, Larry Franklin, Kathy Hudson, Karl Franklin, and Stephanie Franklin, a Sister Geraldine Hawkins, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
