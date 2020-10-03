1/1
Dana A. Lee Hebert
Dana A. Lee Hebert a resident of Denham Springs, LA passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 54 due to complications of Diabetes. Dana was a graduate of Belaire High School. She worked for several years with special needs children in the Livingston Parish School System. She was a devoted Mother, loving Grandmother, and a friend to many. Dana loved fishing, motorcycle riding, painting, playing guitar, and playing dress up with her Granddaughter Lyvia. Dana is survived by her Daughter, Whitley Lee Hebert and Fiancée' Michael Ethridge, Mother, Jerri LeBlanc Lee, Granddaughter, Lyvia Love Riley, Brother, Jeff Lee and wife Tammy. Nephews, Dr. Duston Boyd and wife Carly, and Aaron Lee. She was preceded in death by her Father, George A. Lee, Jr, Grandparents, George and Lucille Lee and Lee and Lois LeBlanc. Due to COVID 19, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the many friends, family and the First New Church members for the prayers, love, and support.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
