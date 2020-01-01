Dana Alan Nelson, a native of Frewsburg, NY and a resident of Port Hudson, LA, passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 61. Dana was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a lifelong NRA member. He is survived by his sons, Joshua Nelson, Zachary Nelson, and Ryan Mahnke of Baton Rouge; brothers, Don Nelson of Wasilla, Alaska, and Duane Nelson of Tampa, FL; stepdad, John McLaughlin of Frewsburg, NY; and his companion, Lori Nelson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Gertrude Napier; parents, Dale Nelson and Dixie McLaughlin; brother, Darryl Nelson; and stepmother, Maureen Nelson. Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5:00 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Cecilia Rodriguez for her tender care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020