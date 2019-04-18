Obituary Guest Book View Sign

The pains of death are just; Labor and sorrow cease. And life's long warfare has closed at last, Thy soul is found in peace.–James Montgomery. As was his quiet, serene nature and in his own way, Dana Carpenter, obtrusively entered into a fuller realm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 7:38 PM. The sixth child of O.C. and Mary Payton Carpenter, a native of Natchitoches, Louisiana, Dana was born into a strong Christian environment. He attended the public schools of Natchitoches Parish where he exemplified himself as a scholarly leader, graduating with highest honors and as president of his class at Central High School. He was a graduate of Grambling State University with a B.S. degree in Speech and Drama and English Education; Northwestern State University with a M.A. degree in Speech Education: emphasis on Teaching, Administration and Supervision; and the PhD in Curriculum and Instruction and Higher Education from Kansas State University. As a devoted father and an astute educator, Dr. Carpenter modeled "a love for learning", not only to his own two children, but he exuded an enormous influence upon all who knew him; particularly the numerous students who were guided by his many years of educational involvement. His thirst for perfection can be seen in the many projects he wrote and directed to help other professionals improve the educational lives of students throughout his notable career. His outstanding career as a Speech and Drama teacher in the Calcasieu Parish School System, Lake Charles, Louisiana lead to his being recruited by Southern University. Upon arriving in Baton Rouge, he immediately became affiliated with the Richardson Chapel of Church and God in Christ. As a tenured Full Professor at Southern University, he served as Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and University College, and Director of Academic Outreach Programs during his career at the University. Dr. Carpenter is an inaugural member of the City of Baker School Board having served as its Board President for three terms. Some of his fraternal, civic and community activities included Former President of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Former Chairman of Capital Area Human Service District Board; EBR Parish School Board Advisory Council for Special Education Work Experience Program; Louisiana Planning Council for Developmental Disabilities and EBR Parish School Board Special Education Advisory Council. He leaves a legacy of beautiful memories to his beloved family; his wife State Representative, Dr. Barbara West Carpenter, Baker, Louisiana; his daughter, Erin Danyelle Carpenter; his son, Dr. Patrick Dana Carpenter (Christa M.), Saratoga Springs, New York; Five sisters, Mrs. Frankie C. Taylor, Fairfields, CA; Dr. Sandy C. Stevenson, Oakland, CA; Ms. Velviner Carpenter, Houston, TX; Ms. Barbara C. Walter, Oakland, Ca; Ms. Mary C. Roberson, Houston, TX., One brother, O.C. Carpenter (Wyntra), Houston, TX; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation Saturday, April 20, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mt. Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Kappa Service to begin at 10:00 am. Bishop Charles H. Gordon officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. The pains of death are just; Labor and sorrow cease. 