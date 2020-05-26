Dana Lyn Eisworth Rodgers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dana Lyn Eisworth Rodgers passed away on May 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 54 and a lifelong resident of Greenwell Springs. Our Angel is in Heaven and will be missed greatly. Dana was completely dedicated to her marriage and family despite her health. She was always putting others first with her loving hand. Dana had a beautiful spirit and a caring heart. She loved her career as a hairstylist until she retired due to her health. Dana is survived by her husband of 30 years, Walter Rodgers and her children, Travis and Dustin Rodgers and soon to be daughter-in-law Avelina Gonzalez; Parents, Jeanette Eisworth and George and Beryl Eisworth; Siblings, Christi and Chuck Langlois, Jennifer and Ken Jackson, Rusty and Racheal Eisworth and Randy Eisworth. Father-in-law, Gerald Rodgers Sr.; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobbie and Malcolm Ferguson, Valerie and Dominick Dimattia, Gerald Jr. and Cathy Rodgers; Nieces and nephews, Raegan and Ray Stonemark, Joshua and Shelby Devillier, Cullen Jackson, Remy Eisworth, Cristy and Landon Richards, Kelli and Joseph Smith, Chad and Candice Guidry, Tiffanee and Ken Cornett, Whitnee and Shane Vidrine, Garrett Rodgers, Shelbee and Ben Sowders, Jeremy and Brittany Thurlow, Vicki Shattuck, Donna Dimattia, Sherry and Jody Broom, Renee Dimattia and Michael Akmenkalns; Great-niece and nephews, Ellise Vice, Reid and Maddox Stonemark and Ethan Devillier. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Minette Eisworth and Gilbert and Camille Lastrapes, mother-in-law, Mazy Rodgers and niece, Kenlie Camille Jackson. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28th from 10-12 followed by Burial Service at Noon. Pallbearers will be Dustin Rodgers, Grant Rembert, Gerald Rodgers Jr., Terry Dyer, Ken Jackson, Joshua Deviller and Ray Stonemark. Honorary pallbearers are Malcolm Ferguson and Chuck Langlois. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dana's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Burial
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved