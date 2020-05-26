Dana Lyn Eisworth Rodgers passed away on May 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 54 and a lifelong resident of Greenwell Springs. Our Angel is in Heaven and will be missed greatly. Dana was completely dedicated to her marriage and family despite her health. She was always putting others first with her loving hand. Dana had a beautiful spirit and a caring heart. She loved her career as a hairstylist until she retired due to her health. Dana is survived by her husband of 30 years, Walter Rodgers and her children, Travis and Dustin Rodgers and soon to be daughter-in-law Avelina Gonzalez; Parents, Jeanette Eisworth and George and Beryl Eisworth; Siblings, Christi and Chuck Langlois, Jennifer and Ken Jackson, Rusty and Racheal Eisworth and Randy Eisworth. Father-in-law, Gerald Rodgers Sr.; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobbie and Malcolm Ferguson, Valerie and Dominick Dimattia, Gerald Jr. and Cathy Rodgers; Nieces and nephews, Raegan and Ray Stonemark, Joshua and Shelby Devillier, Cullen Jackson, Remy Eisworth, Cristy and Landon Richards, Kelli and Joseph Smith, Chad and Candice Guidry, Tiffanee and Ken Cornett, Whitnee and Shane Vidrine, Garrett Rodgers, Shelbee and Ben Sowders, Jeremy and Brittany Thurlow, Vicki Shattuck, Donna Dimattia, Sherry and Jody Broom, Renee Dimattia and Michael Akmenkalns; Great-niece and nephews, Ellise Vice, Reid and Maddox Stonemark and Ethan Devillier. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Minette Eisworth and Gilbert and Camille Lastrapes, mother-in-law, Mazy Rodgers and niece, Kenlie Camille Jackson. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28th from 10-12 followed by Burial Service at Noon. Pallbearers will be Dustin Rodgers, Grant Rembert, Gerald Rodgers Jr., Terry Dyer, Ken Jackson, Joshua Deviller and Ray Stonemark. Honorary pallbearers are Malcolm Ferguson and Chuck Langlois. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dana's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020.