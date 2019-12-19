Dana Marie St. Romain, 57, of Central, LA, passed away December 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Dana was a loving and devoted mother, sister, and wife. Her charisma, fighting spirit, and love for everyone will forever be missed, yearned for, and remembered. She was a native of Central and a graduate of Central High School Class of 1980. She was a true Christian and loyal servant of the Lord. She was a member of Journey Church. She truly loved her community, family, and friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Friday, Dec. 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. She is survived by her husband, Wayne St. Romain, her children Cole Foreman and Mackenzie Foreman, her mother Charlotte Watts Jones; her brother Jeff Jones, his wife Kelly Jones, and nephew Luke Jones. She is preceded in death by her father David Wallace Jones, Jr.; grandparents Sarah Elizabeth Jones, David W. Jones Sr., William Cyril Watts and Hazel Watts. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Waller, Troy Turner, Eric Pourciau, Wesley Navarre, Chuck Bardwell, and Tony Bissell. We would like to thank Our Lady of the Lake Nursing Staff and Doctors, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and all the support she had along the way. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019