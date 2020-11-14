On Friday, November 6, 2020, Dana Warren Hebert passed away at age 71 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Dana was born on December 21, 1948 in Baton Rouge to Warren Jr. and Joyce (Baxley) Hebert. Following his service in the US Army, he received his BA in Education from Nicholls State University, Thibodaux in 1974. In addition to his local photography business, he taught high school for 20 years in Iberville Parish. On August 21, 1974, he married Rachael Oncale. They lived in Plaquemine and Baton Rouge for 44 years before moving to Johns Creek, Georgia. Dana had a passion for history, particularly the World Wars. In his retirement, he became an avid model builder of WWII tanks; he was an active member of IPMS in Baton Rouge and Atlanta. A car enthusiast, he enjoyed driving his sports car and showing his family that he cared by tending to their vehicles and their upkeep. He was also a skilled bowler, playing in local leagues throughout his time in the service and for most of his adult life. Dana is survived by his wife Rachael; their three children Jennifer Hebert Fultz and her husband Michael Fultz and their daughter, Flynn, of Lake Oswego, OR; Margot Hebert, of Johns Creek, GA and Raegan Hebert, of Baton Rouge. He is also survived by his beloved uncle, Hugh Baxley, of Plaquemine; his wife, Gwen, and their three children Ghent Baxley, Janina Baxley Rogers (her husband, Dan Rogers and their daughter, Anne) and Megan Baxley Monk (her husband, Stephen Monk and their daughters Ella and Sarah Gray).

