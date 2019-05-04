|
Dang D. Chau, age 74, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away May 2, 2019. Dang is survived by his wife Thuy Ho; children, Khoa D. Chau, Khuong D. Chau, Khang D. Chau and Thao Quyen N. Chau, and 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nam D. Chau and Von Thi Nguyen. Memorial service Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 2305 Choctaw Dr., Baton Rouge, La., 70805. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019 6:00- 9:00 pm. Visitations will continue on May 11, 2019 at 8:00 am until Mass of a Christian burial will take place at 10:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. A reception will follow on Saturday at Resthaven Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research www.stjude.org in Mr. Chau's name.
