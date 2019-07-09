Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Alfred Boudreaux Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greenwood Funeral Home 5200 Canal Blvd New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-0880 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Alfred Boudreaux Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Althea R Boudreaux. Loving father of Daniel A Boudreaux Jr (Janie), Quentin L. Boudreaux (Linda) and Craig J. Boudreaux. He was the proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Brother of Audrey O'Cain, Joy Holdridge, the late Larry Boudreaux, John Boudreaux, Daisy Schexnaydre, Percy Boudreaux, Davis Boudreaux and Clay Boudreaux. Son of the late Elia T. Boudreaux and John Boudreaux. Daniel retired as manager from the American General Insurance Company. As a young man he assisted the war effort while working at Higgins Shipyard. He was a Navy Veteran of W.W. II, a parishioner of St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, an usher at St Catherine and a member of the Good Ole Metairie Boys. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

