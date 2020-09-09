1/1
Daniel Anthony Porta
1949 - 2020
Daniel Anthony Porta, 71, a retired sugar cane farmer of St Amant, LA, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born February 24, 1949 to the union of Warren and Mary Porta of Convent, LA. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rose Porta; two daughters, Tanya Lambert and Amy Womack; one son, Danny Porta, Jr.; one sister, Doris Cadow and spouse; and one brother, Warren Porta, Jr. and spouse; and four grandchildren: Blake Lambert, Alexa, Aidan, and Ashton Womack, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Warren Porta, Sr of Convent, LA.; and four sisters, Faye Porta, Mary "Pye" Dragg, Katherine Terrebonne and Jane Babin. Daniel enjoyed his family, and could always be found watching his children and grandchildren's athletic endeavors. A devout Catholic, Daniel valued his family and faith above everything else. His primary hobby was in grooming his immaculate yard, and making sure that it was up to his high standards. Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 - 12:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. The funeral service will begin at 12 pm, and will be directed by Pastor Terry Nelson. Graveside services will follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in St. Amant. Pallbearers are: Austin Durbin, Haze Durbin, Kaz Durbin, Jerry Sanchez, Justin Lanoux, and Joseph Lanoux. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com. The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge for their care and compassion.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
