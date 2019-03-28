Daniel Bernard "Danny" Capello, was born on September 13, 1958 and departed from this life on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Danny is survived by his mother, Barbara Capello; birth mom, Marjorie Bona; daughter Casey Hood; grandchildren, Cadence, Blake, Cade and Hailey; siblings Darlene (Kenneth) Schexnayder, Terri (Parrish) Sonnier, John and Robert Millien; also survived by nieces Erica Childress, Erin and Amy Schexnayder, nephews Jeremy and Chase Millien, half-brothers Walter, Patrick and David Bona and numerous aunts, uncles, a great niece, great nephews, cousins and his Club 12 family. He is preceded in death by father, Harold Capello; son Chad Nichols Capello; grandparents, Ernest and Heloise Capello, Lloyd and Martha Allen, and great nephew, Shane Childress Jr., uncles Floyd Wilson, Lloyd, Gerald and Donald Capello and aunt Heloise Medine. No formal service will be held at Danny's request; a family gathering will be held at Darlene's home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Church Funeral Services in charge of the arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019