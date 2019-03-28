Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel Bernard "Danny" Capello was born on September 13, 1958 and departed from this life on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Danny is survived by his mother, Barbara Capello; birth mom, Marjorie Bona; daughter Casey Hood; grandchildren, Cadence, Blake, Cade and Hailey; siblings Darlene (Kenneth) Schexnayder, Terri (Parrish) Sonnier, John and Robert Millien; also survived by nieces Erica Childress, Erin and Amy Schexnayder; nephews Jacob Sonnier, Jeremy and Chase Millien; half-brothers Walter, Patrick and David Bona; and numerous aunts, uncles, a great-niece, great-nephews, cousins and his Club 12 family. He is preceded in death by father, Harold Capello; son Chad Nichols Capello; grandparents, Ernest and Heloise Capello, Lloyd and Martha Allen; and great-nephew, Shane Childress Jr.; uncles Floyd Wilson, Lloyd, Gerald and Donald Capello; and aunt Heloise Medine. No formal service will be held at Danny's request; a family gathering will be held at Darlene's home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Church Funeral Services. Daniel Bernard "Danny" Capello was born on September 13, 1958 and departed from this life on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Danny is survived by his mother, Barbara Capello; birth mom, Marjorie Bona; daughter Casey Hood; grandchildren, Cadence, Blake, Cade and Hailey; siblings Darlene (Kenneth) Schexnayder, Terri (Parrish) Sonnier, John and Robert Millien; also survived by nieces Erica Childress, Erin and Amy Schexnayder; nephews Jacob Sonnier, Jeremy and Chase Millien; half-brothers Walter, Patrick and David Bona; and numerous aunts, uncles, a great-niece, great-nephews, cousins and his Club 12 family. He is preceded in death by father, Harold Capello; son Chad Nichols Capello; grandparents, Ernest and Heloise Capello, Lloyd and Martha Allen; and great-nephew, Shane Childress Jr.; uncles Floyd Wilson, Lloyd, Gerald and Donald Capello; and aunt Heloise Medine. No formal service will be held at Danny's request; a family gathering will be held at Darlene's home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Church Funeral Services. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close