After a brief hospice at home, Daniel "Dan" Carter transitioned to eternal rest on November 17, 2020, at the age of 91. Daniel Carter was preceded in death by two wives, Freda J Hodge and Dorothy Wade Carter and is survived by son James Carter, daughter-in-law Paula W Carter, granddaughter Rachel Carter, his niece Chandra Frazier, and his grand nephews Myles and Malik Frazier, his sister Audrey Hampton and a host of loving relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held at New Pilgrim Baptist Church located on 4277 Old Weis Rd, Zachary, LA 70791 on December 5th at 10 am. Seating will be limited to sixty attendees. Virtual viewing of the services will be available at: https://www.facebook.com/NewPilgrimBC/.