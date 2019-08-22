Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Charles McIntyre. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Parks Cities Presbyterian Church Chapel Dallas , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Charles McIntyre died peacefully on August 21, 2019, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Savanna, Illinois on October 7, 1926, the son of Jesse Jardin McIntyre and Florence Miller McIntyre. Dan grew up on a large, family farm with his 2 brothers near the banks of the Mississippi River in Savanna. He graduated Savanna High School where he played offensive lineman for the team. and continued in that position while attending the University of Dubuque in Iowa. After transferring to the University of Illinois and graduating with a chemical engineering degree, he moved to Houston to work for Shell Chemical Corporation. At that time he obtained his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Houston. There he also met the love of his life, Biddy Brandes, and they were happily married for 65 years. After working in Houston, Dan went to work for the Swiss company, Geigy Chemical, and relocated with his family to Mobile, Alabama. He rose in the corporate world and moved several times with the company, to Greensboro, North Carolina, Toms River, New Jersey and then to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he was the plant manager of the San Gabriel Plant, of what was then called Novartis. Dan also served in the U.S. Army stateside during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was well respected for his intellect and kindness by his colleagues. In the cities he lived in he was always active in his Presbyterian church as a ruling elder and often taught Sunday school and was a youth leader. His family is comforted that he is in his eternal home in heaven. Dan is survived by beloved wife, Biddy, his brothers, Robert (Eileen) and Jesse (Donna) McIntyre, his daughter, Susan McIntyre Randol and husband Richard of Lafayette, Louisiana, His daughter Kristi McIntyre Woodall and her husband Blake, of Dallas, grandchildren Kristin Randol McKinney, and husband Mark, of Los Angeles, Robyn Randol Braun, and husband Trevor, of Lafayette, Louisiana, Erin Randol, of Los Angeles, and Brandes Blair Woodall, of Dallas. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Ella Rose and Gage Braun, and Vivienne McKinney, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, August 24, at the Parks Cities Presbyterian Church Chapel, Dallas, with burial at the DFW National Cemetery for Veterans, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to Northpark Presbyterian Church, 9555 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231.

Daniel Charles McIntyre died peacefully on August 21, 2019, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Savanna, Illinois on October 7, 1926, the son of Jesse Jardin McIntyre and Florence Miller McIntyre. Dan grew up on a large, family farm with his 2 brothers near the banks of the Mississippi River in Savanna. He graduated Savanna High School where he played offensive lineman for the team. and continued in that position while attending the University of Dubuque in Iowa. After transferring to the University of Illinois and graduating with a chemical engineering degree, he moved to Houston to work for Shell Chemical Corporation. At that time he obtained his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Houston. There he also met the love of his life, Biddy Brandes, and they were happily married for 65 years. After working in Houston, Dan went to work for the Swiss company, Geigy Chemical, and relocated with his family to Mobile, Alabama. He rose in the corporate world and moved several times with the company, to Greensboro, North Carolina, Toms River, New Jersey and then to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he was the plant manager of the San Gabriel Plant, of what was then called Novartis. Dan also served in the U.S. Army stateside during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was well respected for his intellect and kindness by his colleagues. In the cities he lived in he was always active in his Presbyterian church as a ruling elder and often taught Sunday school and was a youth leader. His family is comforted that he is in his eternal home in heaven. Dan is survived by beloved wife, Biddy, his brothers, Robert (Eileen) and Jesse (Donna) McIntyre, his daughter, Susan McIntyre Randol and husband Richard of Lafayette, Louisiana, His daughter Kristi McIntyre Woodall and her husband Blake, of Dallas, grandchildren Kristin Randol McKinney, and husband Mark, of Los Angeles, Robyn Randol Braun, and husband Trevor, of Lafayette, Louisiana, Erin Randol, of Los Angeles, and Brandes Blair Woodall, of Dallas. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Ella Rose and Gage Braun, and Vivienne McKinney, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, August 24, at the Parks Cities Presbyterian Church Chapel, Dallas, with burial at the DFW National Cemetery for Veterans, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to Northpark Presbyterian Church, 9555 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close