Daniel Colett Naquin, Jr. "Hoot", 71, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Pierre Part, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Hoot was a retired millwright. He loved his home on Lake Verret, spending time with his friends, and drag racing. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his two sisters, Mary Kay Schmitt (Richard) of Prairieville, LA and Celia Blanchard (Jeffrey) of Donaldsonville, LA; aunt and godmother, Rosalie Vessier and one nephew, Eric Schmitt (Maggie). He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel "Red" Sr. and Mercedes Torres Naquin and aunt and uncle, Alvin and Rosa Mae Torres. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Ascension Catholic Mausoleum at 10:00 am. The family would like to thank his neighbors and friends who always kept an eye out on him and the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store