Daniel Cornelius Jones, resident of Central, LA, journeyed peacefully to his eternal reward on July 10, 2020 at age 80. He was born on December 15, 1939 in Bogalusa, LA to the late Reese Jones and Vilee Holden Jones. At age 18, he joined the United States Army Reserves, proudly serving from 1957 to 1965. Dedicated to providing for his family, Danny applied his impeccable work ethic in the construction industry for most of his life and retired at age 75 from Daigle Asphalt. He will be fondly remembered as a loyal family man and friend, a quiet man who also had a dry sense of humor. Never demanding much for himself, he enjoyed fixing things around the house and volunteering a helping hand to those in need. He loved cowboy hats and reading westerns. One of his greatest joys was spending time at home with his three beloved grandaughters. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Reese and Vilee, and his brothers, Thomas and Billy Wayne Jones. He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Margaret Foster Jones; daughter, Jessica Jones Barraza and husband Ricardo; step-daughter, Patricia Henson; three grandaughters, Amaly, Addaly and Analise Barraza; two grandsons, Christopher and Kenneth Henson; sister, Maxie Jones Sonnier and husband Billy Sonnier and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Ricardo Barraza, William "Bill" Foster, Daniel Foster, Charles Cedatol, Blaise Faget, Stephen Foster and Ty Foster. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Gerald Miletello, his staff, and the Hospice of Baton Rouge for their unwavering care and support. Also, the family is very grateful for the beautiful Veteran's Pinning Ceremony led by the hospice chaplain in the Butterfly Wing at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Family, friends and others who wish to celebrate Danny's life are invited to attend services Monday, July 13, 2020 at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 19421 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA, 70739. Visitation is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and the funeral service is from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Donations can be made in Danny's memory to Hospice of Baton Rouge at www.hospicebr.org
or by calling 225-767-4673.