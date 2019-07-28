Daniel "Dan" "Danny" Driscoll Uter, Jr. was born to Daniel D. Uter and Hazel LeBlanc Uter on February 6, 1941 and passed away on July 26, 2019 at the Ollie Steele Burden Manor. Dan was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and graduated from Catholic High School and LSU. He served in the United States Army and was a combat veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Dan is survived by his son, Charles Daniel Uter (Stephanie); two brothers, Michael J. Uter (Micheline) and J. Marion Uter (Cindy); nieces, Kristen Mayeaux, Shelly Beall, Amy Graves, and Katie Normand; nephews, Brennan Uter, Eric Uter, Colin Uter and Paul Uter. Dan is also survived by his companion of twenty-five years, Sarah Gremillion, who was by his side before and throughout his illness. He enjoyed good food, good scotch and traveling with Sarah. The family recognizes and appreciates Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice for the comfort and care they provided during Dan's illness. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) on Wednesday, July 31 from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Fisher House Foundation. For information on how to donate in Dan's memory and the wonderful programs they provide to our veterans, please go to www.fisherhouse.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 28 to July 31, 2019