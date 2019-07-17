Daniel Gene Hawkins, age 74, transitioned into God's heavenly kingdom on July 9, 2019. He is a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by sisters; Floritha Hawkins and Delores (Joe) Williams, brothers; Donald Hawkins and Anthony (Tonya) Hawkins, Sr. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA at 11:00 AM. Visitation 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, and Thursday evening 4 to 7 p.m. Interment: Fairdeal Cemetery, Slaughter, LA
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 19, 2019