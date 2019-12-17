Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Hardy Goldsby Jr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 10:00 AM Jackson United Methodist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Amite Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Hardy Goldsby, Jr. "DH", 79, a resident of Jackson, LA, died on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was a barber for almost 60 years in Jackson, Louisiana. He sincerely enjoyed visiting with each of his customers, and on occasion would sit outside of the barbershop waving to those passing by on the street. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve. D.H., as he was known by everyone, was an avid outdoorsman and loved dancing and cooking. There will be a visitation at the Jackson United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 10am until funeral services at 1pm, conducted by Rev. Chris Curry and Pastor Mike Clark. There will be a 3pm graveside service at the Amite Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his son, Daniel Hugh Goldsby and his wife Mary Ann Goldsby, of Amite, LA; sister, Barbara Labatut of Gretna, LA; brother Noel Goldsby and wife Lena of Baton Rouge, LA; two grandchildren, Hardy Goldsby and Mallory Crouch. Also survived by stepchildren Patrick Herring and wife Kristi, Stephen Herring, and Dana Dileo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 19 years, Adele Goldsby, granddaughter Caroline Crouch, and parents, Daniel Hardy Goldsby Sr. and Eunice Goldsby. Pallbearers will be William Sherman, Jr., Jeffrey Boudreaux, Charles Wall, Jr., Jason Johnston, C. Kenneth Sherman, Patrick Herring, Keith Cox, and honorary pallbearer Billy Allen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tunica Methodist Church or the Jackson Methodist Church.

