Daniel John Austin Jr.

Daniel John Austin, Jr., 70, of Denham Springs, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs from 1:00 p.m. until service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by, son, Daniel J. Austin, III and wife, Brandi; daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Austin; seven grandchildren, Adam, Megan, Samantha, Adrian, Emily, Maelyn and Austin; great-grandchildren, Valentino, Elijah, Sawyer, Leilah, Viviana, Conway, Sophia, Addelin, Asher, Amiyah, and Brylee; siblings, Patricia, Betty, Dennis, and David. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Susan Elizabeth Nixon Austin; parents, Daniel John Austin, Sr. and Eula Austin; granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Dawsey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to . Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Funeral Home
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019
