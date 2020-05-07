Daniel John Ferguson Jr., 57 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 5, 2020. He entered this world on September 1, 1962, born to Amy and Daniel Ferguson, Sr., in Zachary, LA. He retired from ExxonMobil BRPO and loved spending time doing different projects and woodworking. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Laura Ferguson; son, Ryan Ferguson and wife, Erin Gauthier Ferguson; granddaughter, Ainsley Ferguson; sisters, Tara Thoms and husband, Paul, Jana Logan and husband, Stewart, and Julie Falgoust and husband, Kelvin; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Daniel is preceded in death by his father, Daniel John Ferguson, Sr.; and mother, Amy Tillery Ferguson. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 8, 2020.