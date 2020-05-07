Daniel John Ferguson
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel John Ferguson Jr., 57 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 5, 2020. He entered this world on September 1, 1962, born to Amy and Daniel Ferguson, Sr., in Zachary, LA. He retired from ExxonMobil BRPO and loved spending time doing different projects and woodworking. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Laura Ferguson; son, Ryan Ferguson and wife, Erin Gauthier Ferguson; granddaughter, Ainsley Ferguson; sisters, Tara Thoms and husband, Paul, Jana Logan and husband, Stewart, and Julie Falgoust and husband, Kelvin; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Daniel is preceded in death by his father, Daniel John Ferguson, Sr.; and mother, Amy Tillery Ferguson. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved