Daniel John Kovalchuk, a native of Peabody, MA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on September 30, 2019 at the age of 90. He was a graduate of Peabody High School, class of 1946. Daniel was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving during World War II as a corporal. He was awarded the Victory Medal of World War II. Daniel graduated from Northeastern University of Boston, MA in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. He retired from the Texaco LA plant with 32 years of service. Daniel was married to the love of his life Olga Kovalchuk for 56 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan. He also enjoyed playing golf, travelling, and spending time with his family and best friend, Garrett Lynch. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Tamara McDavid and her husband, Keith McDavid of Baton Rouge, LA; grandsons, Benjamin Boyett and Nathaniel McDavid both of Baton Rouge, LA; nieces, Nancy Jovanich, Nadeen Bonica, and a nephew, Richard Jovanovich. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Repchinuck; father, Demyan Kovalchuk; beloved wife, Olga Kovalchuk, and a sister, Alyce Falowski. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM and resuming on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Service will take place at 11AM with Deacon Reese Wiggins officiating. Entombment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019