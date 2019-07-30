The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Boullion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph "Boonie" Boullion Sr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Joseph "Boonie" Boullion Sr. Obituary
Daniel Joseph Boullion, Sr. ("Boonie") a native of Kaplan, LA and a long time resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, born March 16, 1941 returned to his Father on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laurence Mire Boullion (1945); his father, Rudolph Eudor Boullion (103, 2017); his stepmother, Doris Mitchell Boullion (2017); his brother, Donald Boullion (Thelma); and his sister, Joyce Boullion Levraea (V.J.). He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Amedee Boullion; son, Daniel Joseph Boullion, Jr. (Sarah); son, Jamie Lee Boullion (Jill); three grandchildren, Grayson Elisabeth Boullion, Gage Mason Boullion and Mamie Loren Boullion, and 16 nieces/nephews. He was a 1959 graduate of Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge, served in the Marine Corp Reserves (honorable discharge), and was a life member of Local Union 198 working as a pipe fitter and later as an instrument technician. He spent most of his career working in several petrochemical and power facilities in Louisiana and others states, retiring in 1997. He will most be remembered by his desire and willingness to serve others. In retirement, he enjoyed family gatherings, helping his sons and other family members and friends with projects, selfless caring for his wife, father, and stepmother, and socializing at "eatin' meetings" with his North Baton Rouge high school friends. He was inclined to and had a gift for fixing just about anything and was always eager to share "tips" with his sons and others. He was a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and volunteered to help with several parish fairs. Family visitation (beginning 9 AM) and friends (beginning 10 AM) are invited to a celebration of his life and beyond at Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816) on Friday, August 2nd. A service will begin at 11 AM in the chapel with interment to follow. Pallbearers will be Gage Boullion, Shane Levraea, Louis Boullion, Joshua Carr, Rick Holley and Delray Davis. Daniel and his family wish to extend sincere thanks and appreciation for the quality of care and compassion received from Dr. Gerald Miletello and his staff, Dr. Carl Luikart and his staff, Ollie Steele Burden Manor skilled nursing unit and the staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge (in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Hospice of Baton Rouge).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now