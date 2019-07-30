|
Daniel Joseph Boullion, Sr. ("Boonie") a native of Kaplan, LA and a long time resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, born March 16, 1941 returned to his Father on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laurence Mire Boullion (1945); his father, Rudolph Eudor Boullion (103, 2017); his stepmother, Doris Mitchell Boullion (2017); his brother, Donald Boullion (Thelma); and his sister, Joyce Boullion Levraea (V.J.). He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Amedee Boullion; son, Daniel Joseph Boullion, Jr. (Sarah); son, Jamie Lee Boullion (Jill); three grandchildren, Grayson Elisabeth Boullion, Gage Mason Boullion and Mamie Loren Boullion, and 16 nieces/nephews. He was a 1959 graduate of Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge, served in the Marine Corp Reserves (honorable discharge), and was a life member of Local Union 198 working as a pipe fitter and later as an instrument technician. He spent most of his career working in several petrochemical and power facilities in Louisiana and others states, retiring in 1997. He will most be remembered by his desire and willingness to serve others. In retirement, he enjoyed family gatherings, helping his sons and other family members and friends with projects, selfless caring for his wife, father, and stepmother, and socializing at "eatin' meetings" with his North Baton Rouge high school friends. He was inclined to and had a gift for fixing just about anything and was always eager to share "tips" with his sons and others. He was a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and volunteered to help with several parish fairs. Family visitation (beginning 9 AM) and friends (beginning 10 AM) are invited to a celebration of his life and beyond at Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816) on Friday, August 2nd. A service will begin at 11 AM in the chapel with interment to follow. Pallbearers will be Gage Boullion, Shane Levraea, Louis Boullion, Joshua Carr, Rick Holley and Delray Davis. Daniel and his family wish to extend sincere thanks and appreciation for the quality of care and compassion received from Dr. Gerald Miletello and his staff, Dr. Carl Luikart and his staff, Ollie Steele Burden Manor skilled nursing unit and the staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge (in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Hospice of Baton Rouge).
