Daniel Joseph Duck, 29, of Liberty, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. Dan was born on August 26, 1991, in McComb, Mississippi to Clayton and Theresa Duck. After graduating from Centreville Academy, Dan went to work in Industrial Construction. Though he was a hard worker, Dan worked so that he might be able to enjoy the outdoors, family, and friends. He will be missed by many, who were fortunate enough to call him a friend. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Centreville Baptist Church on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church. The Rev. Dennis Johnsey and Rev. Chance Humphreys will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, Mississippi. Pallbearers include Donnie Rushing, Harry Short, Chase Wilkins, Will Causey, Jak Causey, Chris Forman, and Dakota Rollins. Dan is survived by his father and mother, Clayton and Theresa Steele Duck of Liberty, Mississippi; one brother, Clay Duck and wife Haley of Smiths Station, Alabama; three nephews Bryston, Keegan, and Elliott; and grandmother, Charlotte Steele of Liberty, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Patrick H Duck Sr and Hazel Hodges Duck, Joe Steele, and Ruby Gordon Steele; one uncle, Jimmie Dale Steele; and one aunt, Karen Waldrop. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity or church of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store