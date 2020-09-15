1/1
Daniel Joseph "Dan" Duck
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Joseph Duck, 29, of Liberty, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. Dan was born on August 26, 1991, in McComb, Mississippi to Clayton and Theresa Duck. After graduating from Centreville Academy, Dan went to work in Industrial Construction. Though he was a hard worker, Dan worked so that he might be able to enjoy the outdoors, family, and friends. He will be missed by many, who were fortunate enough to call him a friend. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Centreville Baptist Church on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church. The Rev. Dennis Johnsey and Rev. Chance Humphreys will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, Mississippi. Pallbearers include Donnie Rushing, Harry Short, Chase Wilkins, Will Causey, Jak Causey, Chris Forman, and Dakota Rollins. Dan is survived by his father and mother, Clayton and Theresa Steele Duck of Liberty, Mississippi; one brother, Clay Duck and wife Haley of Smiths Station, Alabama; three nephews Bryston, Keegan, and Elliott; and grandmother, Charlotte Steele of Liberty, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Patrick H Duck Sr and Hazel Hodges Duck, Joe Steele, and Ruby Gordon Steele; one uncle, Jimmie Dale Steele; and one aunt, Karen Waldrop. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity or church of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Centreville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Service
11:00 AM
Centreville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved