Daniel Joseph Lorio, Jr., a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana died on November 26, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years old. He was a 1946 graduate of Catholic High School, a 1950 graduate of LSU in Petroleum Engineering. He was a licensed Professional Engineer and mechanical engineer. He worked for Sohio, Uniroyal and retired from US Steel in 1980 and AWC Inc. in 1991. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved fishing, hunting, and playing golf. His greatest joy was talking to people and spending time with his family. He seldom missed an athletic or school event for his children or grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Shirley Armstrong Lorio; three sons, Daniel Joseph Lorio, III (Dolores), Dr. Michael Robert Lorio (Ann), Dr. Keith Gerard Lorio (Dawn); one daughter, Sonya Lorio Porta (Dr. Mark Porta Sr.); 14 grandchildren, Danielle Lorio Coursey, Daniel Joseph Lorio, IV, Danica Marie Lorio, Dane Joseph Lorio, Kelly Lorio Perello, Anna Caroline Lorio, Dr. Justin Michael Lorio, Mary Catherine Lorio, Michelle Margaret Lorio, Gerard Keith Lorio, Marie Grace Lorio, Dr. Mark Douglas Porta, Jr., Dr. Wesley Ray Porta and Christy Porta Farley; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Celeste Lorio Gremillion. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Joseph Lorio, Sr. of Edgard, Louisiana and Mary Louise Gremillion Lorio of Chenal, Louisiana and a brother, James Carl Lorio. Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. conducted by Father Thomas Clark, S.J. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery immediately following mass. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019

