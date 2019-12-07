|
|
Daniel Joseph Territo Sr., born in 1936 and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on December 5th, 2019 at his residence. He was a graduate of Catholic High School and served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Territo is survived by his children, Joseph Daniel Territo and wife Cindy, Lynnette Territo, and Walter Paul Territo, grandchildren, Stephanie, Michelle, Aariona, Brandon, Douglas, and Therese, and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Territo, daughter, Rebecca Territo, and mother, Louise Territo, Father, Frank Territo Sr., and brothers, Louis Territo and Frank Territo Jr. Friends will be received at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, December 9th, 2019, from 9:00am until the funeral service at 10:30am in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019