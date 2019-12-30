A ceremony celebrating the life of Daniel K. Thomas will be 1 pm Thursday at Household of Faith Church, Mount Zion Campus; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Daniel was born in New Orleans, LA on February 16, 1976, and passed from this life on December 26, 2019, unexpectedly. He was a resident of St. Amant and past resident of Franklinton; he was a salesman with Orgill; graduated from Bowling Green High School. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and son. He was preceded in death by his grandparents J. M. Thomas, Ruby Dragon, Edward and Jeanne Bryant. Survivors include his wife Melissa A. Thomas; parents Randall Oneil Thomas and Jeanette Marie Bryant; daughter Brooke Jones; sons Stephen Grant Thomas and Bryson Gage Thomas; stepsons Brandon Alsobrooks, Tommy Alsobrooks and Marcus Jones; sisters Lauren Pittman and Hope Thomas; aunt Marquette Piazza; also survived by 2 grandchildren, host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may give a memorial gift to honor his life and memory by visiting https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/daniel-k-thomas. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020