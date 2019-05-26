Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Kenneth "Ken" Hunt. View Sign Service Information Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport 520 Watauga Street Kingsport , TN 37660 (423)-254-4101 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel "Ken" Kenneth Hunt, 72, of Blountville, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. Ken was born on February 7, 1947 to the late Daniel Boone Hunt and Eloise Hartley Hunt. He was a 1965 graduate of Willingham High School in Macon, Georgia. Ken went on to receive a Bachelors and Masters degree in Chemical Engineering from Auburn University. He then went on to work in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for ExxonMobil for 33 years. Ken enjoyed watching and cheering on Auburn athletics, especially football. He also was an avid runner and enjoyed many other fitness activities. Ken was a devoted, loyal, and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His character offered a strong sense of selflessness, kindness, honor, integrity, generosity, and compassion. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria Barwick Hunt; sons, Brian Hunt and wife Terri, and John Hunt; grandchildren, Brennan Hunt, Ashley Hunt, and Amber Hunt; sisters, Joyce Perkins, Patsy Bevill, and Marsha Perkovich; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be announced at a later date. We have more cherished memories and moments than we could ever hope to put down in one obituary letter. We simply don't know a life that doesn't include you. The hardest part wasn't losing you but will be learning to live without you.

