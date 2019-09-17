Daniel Lee Bullock (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel
219 Hwy 98 W
Tylertown, MS
39667
(601)-876-5175
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Greater Power House Pentecostal Church
227 Ginntown Road
Tylertown, MS
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Power House Pentecostal Church
227 Ginntown Road
Tylertown, MS
Obituary
Daniel Lee Bullock was born on April 4, 1941 in Tylertown, MS. He was called home on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home in Slidell, LA. Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Viewing will be from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M at Greater Power House Pentecostal Church 227 Ginntown Road Tylertown, MS. Interment will be at Brandon Bay Methodist Church Cemetery 24 Brandon Bay Church Road Tylertown MS. Craft-Ginn Funeral Home, Tylertown, MS in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019
