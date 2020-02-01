Daniel Martin Prejean passed away at his home in Brusly on January 31, 2020 at the age of 54. He was a native of Brusly and was a store manager for Red Wing Shoes. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, 440 S. Alexander Avenue, Port Allen on Tuesday, Feb. 4th, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visiting will continue at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Street, Brusly, on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment will be in the church cemetery. Daniel is survived by his son, Dillon Prejean; siblings, Lisa Prejean, Wayne Prejean and wife Cherie, Mark Prejean and wife Donna, Alan Prejean and wife Lisa; nieces and nephews, Alexander and wife Emily, Morgan, Hunter, Brett, Hannah, Cameron, Abby and Mason Prejean; step-niece, Alex Ann Hicks; great-nephew, Harrison Prejean. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Sr. and Dolores Alexander Prejean. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Daniel's former wife, Alena Moss and cousin, Skip and wife Margie Hebert, for their devotion and care during Daniel's illness. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice. Pallbearers will be Daniel's friends and high school classmates. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020