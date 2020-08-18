1/1
Daniel Ray Hoy
1981 - 2020
Daniel Ray Hoy was born October 28, 1981. He died August 14, 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge; he was 38. Daniel was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was five. Though he was wheelchair-bound after age 8, he never let his disability stop him; the passion with which he lived life was captured in the name he gave his blog, "Rolling with the Punches." Throughout his life, he was an encouragement to other individuals and their families living with Duchenne. Daniel was a 2001 graduate of Temple Christian School in Baton Rouge, LA. He loved the LSU Tigers even when they weren't winning. However, his love for Jesus Christ and his love for people were greater. On Friday morning, Jesus pointed to the wheelchair sitting by his bed and said, "Hey Daniel. You won't be needing this anymore. Enough is enough. Come on home with Me." Though our hearts are broken, they are also overwhelmed with joy that he is running on the streets of gold with Jesus and breathing on his own, free from the constraints of a body that continued to fail him. "We grieve…but not as others who have no hope." (1 Thessalonians 4:13). Daniel was loved and cared for throughout his life by his dad and mom, Don and Susan (Avants) Hoy, his sister Stephanie Bayly and her husband Perry, and his brother Steven, and his wife, Kayla. In addition, he is survived by his grandmother, Bertie Avants and by one niece, five nephews, four uncles, and a host of family members including the loving faith family of Southside Baptist Church in Denham Springs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Darnell Avants, Ed Hoy, and Lillie Mae Hoy. The family would also like to express appreciation to all of those who have supported us in caring for Daniel over the course of his life. These include doctors, nurses, DME representatives, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and numerous "adopted grandparents" from the churches where his father served as pastor. Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8 pm and Thursday 8 am until the service at 10 am at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs (www.sealefuneralservices.com). Daniel will be laid to rest next to his paternal grandparents at Green Oaks Memorial Park. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
20
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
20
Service
10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
