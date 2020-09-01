1/1
Daniel Ray "Dan" McBride
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Ray "Dan" McBride was born October 4, 1952 and passed away August 30, 2020. He was a retired welder and is survived by a daughter, Mindy Sholty (husband Ryan); daughter-in-law Hollie McBride; four grandchildren, Maya and Maci Jo McBride, Eden and Hayes Sholty; his former wife of 38 years, Jeanette McCants McBride; a brother, Tom McBride (wife Margaret); sisters Becky Braud and Carolyn "Willie" Harris (husband Harold); numerous nieces and nephews and loving cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, Jarod McBride and his parents, J.V. and Helen McBride. Dan will be remembered by some as a proud Navy veteran, a neighbor and friend, a "Soldier" in the Amite Baptist Church Easter Drama for many years, an avid sports fan with a love for LSU Football and Baseball, The Chicago Cubs and the New Orleans Saints. The greatest joy of his life was the time spent with his four grandchildren. Services for Dan will include visitation, Wednesday, September 2, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 3, from 8:00 a.m. to Service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Services will be conducted by Rev. Charlie McCants and assisted by Dr. Terry Booth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved