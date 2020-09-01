Daniel Ray "Dan" McBride was born October 4, 1952 and passed away August 30, 2020. He was a retired welder and is survived by a daughter, Mindy Sholty (husband Ryan); daughter-in-law Hollie McBride; four grandchildren, Maya and Maci Jo McBride, Eden and Hayes Sholty; his former wife of 38 years, Jeanette McCants McBride; a brother, Tom McBride (wife Margaret); sisters Becky Braud and Carolyn "Willie" Harris (husband Harold); numerous nieces and nephews and loving cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, Jarod McBride and his parents, J.V. and Helen McBride. Dan will be remembered by some as a proud Navy veteran, a neighbor and friend, a "Soldier" in the Amite Baptist Church Easter Drama for many years, an avid sports fan with a love for LSU Football and Baseball, The Chicago Cubs and the New Orleans Saints. The greatest joy of his life was the time spent with his four grandchildren. Services for Dan will include visitation, Wednesday, September 2, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 3, from 8:00 a.m. to Service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Services will be conducted by Rev. Charlie McCants and assisted by Dr. Terry Booth.

