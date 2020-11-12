Daniel Renon Brown passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 85, following a fall. Born in 1935, Mr. Brown was raised in the small town of Vernon, Alabama. From a modest beginning, he rose to become Executive Vice President of a major Baton Rouge bank. He was a master gardener and lover of opera and classical music. He was an avid painter and his artwork lives on the walls of his family members. He enjoyed fishing with his sons, grand, and great-grandchildren, world travels with his wife Tara, and many other pursuits. And he made a mean Martini. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Tara M. Brown of Baton Rouge. He also is survived by three sons, Daniel R. Brown III of Corpus Christi, James A. Brown of New Orleans, and Thomas G. Brown of Baton Rouge. Other survivors include daughters in law Elizabeth R. Brown of Corpus Christi (wife of Daniel R. Brown III) and Kelly R. Brown of New Orleans (wife of James A. Brown). He is survived by grandchildren Ashley Garrison, Brittney Cappiello, Daniel Brown, Dudley Cole, Jeffrey Cole, Dr. James Brown, Benjamin Brown, Nicholas Brown, Lauren Brown, and Ariel Brown, and by 11 great-grandchildren. Other surviving family members include Linda S. Brown, Cheryl Keisler, Eleanor Brown, Fred Dent, Charles Dent, Catherine Dent, George Moore, and Jane Moore. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his first wife, Jacqueline F. Brown, his beloved foster parents, Willette and Grady Roberts, his parents Daniel Brown, Sr. and Marie Moore Lackey, a sister, Mary Gallop, and one grandson, William Brown. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all of his family and friends. A Mass will be held in Mr. Brown's memory at 11:00 a.m. on November 19, 2020 at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA. Masks are required. There will be no visitation. The family requests that flowers not be sent, but that donations be made to charities of choice.

