Funeral services will be held for Daniel Scott Cox on Monday, February 25, 2019, 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Gonzales. Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home and again on Monday morning from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at First Baptist Church leading up to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales. Daniel passed away on February 19, 2019. He was 30 years old. Daniel enjoyed fishing and bowling and was known for helping others. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Cynthia Cox of Prairieville; sister, Torrie Lacy of New Orleans; brothers, Adam Cox of French Settlement, Stephen J. Cox of Prairieville; nieces, Serenity Lacey of Seymour, Indiana, McKenzie Dinet of New Orleans; nephews, Keeghan Lacey of Seymour, Indiana and David cox of French Settlement. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019

