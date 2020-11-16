Daniel Thomas "Danny" Small Jr. entered enteral rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Daniel was born on February 2, 1944 to the late Ella Mea Adams , James Pierre Sr. and Daniel Small Sr. He was a former employee of Triad Chemical Plant. He leave to cherish his precious memories his wife Lydia C. Small, his children Torey Small, Lorio Small Sr,(Chenelle) and Danielle Small-Thomas(Bryan), grandchildren Lorio Small Jr., Maliek Small, Jhai Small, Kailah Johnson, DaVionti Thomas, and D'Aionti Thomas, great grandson Karter Small and great granddaughter Kari Small, sisters Gloria Adams , Doris Sotherland, MaryAnn Watkins and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Daniel is proceeded in death by his parents Ella Mea Adams , James Pierre Sr. ,Daniel Small Sr., Irma Patterson and Isreal Thomas Sr. two bothers James Pierre Jr. and Ben Adams Jr. three sisters Shirley Mea Adams, Deloris Boudreaux, and Joyce Mitchell one granddaughter Raeaneka Small. Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church 6613 Hwy 18, St. James, La 70086. Recitation of the rosary will be held at 10:30 followed by tributes. A memorial mass at 11 am will follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Daniel's favorite charity, St. Jude Charities Inc.

