Memorial services for Daniel Thomas Wood 51, of Greenwell Springs, La. will be 3-6pm Saturday June 29, 2019 at 7505 Independence Blvd. Independence Rec Park BatonRouge, La. 70806 Daniel was born December 13, 1967 and passed from this life May 12, 2019. Daniel was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Hilda Wood, sister Melody Wood Ruby, and brother Dennis Wood. Survivors include niece Jamie Ruby and niece Casey Wood, nephew Davon Lemone and brother-in-law Lloyd Lemone. He was loved by his family and friends. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 29, 2019