Daniel "PawPaw" Turner, Sr. entered into eternal rest after succumbing to Covid-19 on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Oschner Medical Center. He was a 71 year old native of Mississippi, resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. Air Force veteran, and a retired operator at Ethel Corp. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 8:00 am until 9:45 am. Because of the Pandemic, family will have a private service with Apostle Lloyd Benson, officiating; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his devoted wife, Paulette Gail Turner; children, Tamela T. Winget, Daniel Turner, Jr.(Lakeysia) and Jabari Kinte Turner(Charlene); grandchildren, Abigail, Kirsten, Samson, Christian, David, Jakiara, Angela and Aiden; great-grandchild, Asher; siblings, David(Cora) and Ronnie Turner(Sharon), New York; foster siblings, Clifford Forrest, Gloria Johnson, Houston Williams and Peggy Noil; preceded in death by his parents, James Turner, Jr. and Robbie Anderson; siblings, Laura Coleman, Willie III, Jessie and Bobbie Turner, Barbara Carter, Gloria Blunt and Tisha Varnado; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at at later date. Service may be viewed via FB Live on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page on Thursday at 10:00 am.

